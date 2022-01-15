Hrithik Roshan Had Tested Positive For COVID-19, Actor Tests Negative And Is On A Recovery Spree Now

Hrithik Roshan was also one of the celebs who was struck by the dreaded COVID-19. The actor had tested positive for the virus but has now reportedly tested negative and is on a road to recovery. Earlier, the actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had also tested positive for the virus.

According to a news report in Etimes, Hrithik Roshan was infected with the virus before his former wife Sussanne Khan. The news report further added that the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor was feeling unwell for a few days and was quarantined at his home in Versova, Mumbai. The report went on to say that the actor then tested negative for the virus. The report stated that Hrithik tested negative for COVID-19 four days ago and is now on a recovery spree.

Hrithik Roshan Deserves Much More That What He Is Getting As An Actor,' Says Agneepath Director Karan Malhotra

The news report quoted a source close to Hrithik Roshan to reveal, "He has recovered and is feeling much better now. His test came negative four days ago." The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actor had celebrated his 48th birthday on January 10, a few days back. Earlier, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also took to her social media handle to share the news of her contracting the virus. Sussanne had shared, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022, the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou."

Rakesh Roshan On Why Hrithik Doesn't Do Many Films; 'He Doesn't Want To Play Routine Characters'

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan had sent the internet into a tizzy after he revealed his look from the Hindi remake of Vikram Vedha on the occasion of his birthday. The Super 30 actor will be playing the role of Vedha and will step into the shoes of Vijay Sethupathi who played the same in the original movie. The movie will also be starring Saif Ali Khan in the lead role who will be playing Vikram in the same. Apart from this, the actor will be seen in the ariel actioner movie Fighter. He will be seen opposite Deepika Padukone for the first time in the same and fans are excited to witness their onscreen chemistry.