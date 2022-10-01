Hrithik Roshan And Karthi Heap Praises On Each Other Amid Vikram Vedha, Ponniyin Selvan 1 Box-Office Clash

It is a rare scenario when the two biggest stars from different industries applaud each other, especially at a time when their films have clashed at cinemas. Hrithik Roshan and Karthi were found heaping praise on each other as their films, Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan 1, clashed at the theatres on September 30.

Hrithik's Vikram Vedha, which stars Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte, coincided with Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan 1, featuring a troupe of big names such as Karthi, Vikram, Trisha, Aishwarya Rai, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jayam Ravi, and others.

Both the films are being praised by audiences and film critics alike. Meanwhile, actor Karthi, who has an important role in Ponniyin Selvan 1, on Friday took to his Twitter account and wished good luck to the Vikram Vedha team and also mentioned that he is excited to watch the action-thriller. Returning the love back, Hrithik said that he too is planning to watch the film and extended the film's cast his warmest wishes.

"Wishing @iHrithik, # SaifAliKhan, @PushkarGayatri, and team a huge success for # VikramVedha. Looking forward to watch the film soon," Karthi tweeted.

Hrithik also responded to the actor's message and wrote, "Thank you so much for your wishes Karthi! #PS1 looks amazing & I'm hearing only good things about the film. Will be watching it soon. My love & best wishes to Mani Ratnam Sir & the entire team. More power to you all."

In response, Vikram Vedha's director duo, Pushkar and Gayatri, said, "Thanks a ton! @Karthi_Offl. Eagerly waiting to watch #PonniyinSelvan1 Our heartiest wishes for Mani Sir and the entire team for the epic!"

According to trade reports, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan will overpower Hrithik-Saif's Vikram Vedha's business at the box-office. The historic drama has opened to sold-out shows in Tamil Nadu and is expected to make over Rs 20 crore on its opening day in the state. Inspired by Kalki's popular novel of the same name, filmmaker Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I is the first instalment of the two-part historical drama set in the Chola dynasty. Vikram Vedha is a remake of the same-titled 2017 Tamil film, which is loosely based on the folklore story of Vikram-Betaal. It starred Vijay Sethupathi (Vedha) and R Madhavan (Vikram).