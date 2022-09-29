Hrithik Roshan Opens Up On Reasons Behind His Decision To Play A Gangster In Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan is extensively promoting his upcoming thriller-action film Vikram Vedha, which also stars Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. Roshan is returning to the silver screen after over three years. His last flick was War in 2019, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both Saif and Hrithik are busy promoting their films and are high on hope that the film will work at the box office.

The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has come a long way in his career. The star stepped into Bollywood with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hain in 2000 and became an overnight sensation in the country. He has since evolved as a performer and refined himself with his acting chops and gorgeous dance moves. Hrithik will be sharing the screen with Saif for the second time, and talking about his co-star, Hrithik said that working with him is an amazing experience and he is the "best co-actor" he has ever worked with.

In an exclusive chat with Zoom TV Digital, Hrithik opened up about the team of Vikram Vedha and praised them for their sincerity on the set, their professionalism, and most importantly, for the magic they have induced in the film. During the conversation with the outlet, the actor revealed the reason for saying yes to the script and what it was about Vikram Vedha that resonated with him.

"This film was talking about something higher than itself. There's a thought that is left beyond the film even after wrapping it up. So, it's thought-provoking yet it's entertaining and it is engaging. You know, it even bought the quality that our single-screen commercial cinema is above," the actor stated.

For him, the film is "an incredible merge of everything". He further went on to reveal the reasons behind choosing to play the gangster in Vikram Vedha. "For me, it's the best piece of writing that I have ever worked on. Absolutely the best. So, working with them was very simple." As the film is a Hindi remake of a hit Tamil film, comparisons are bound to happen. The actor recalled the days when he was working on Agneepath, which was also a remake of Amitabh Bachchan's film, and said that it came out as a breath of fresh air. "When I like something, I just take it and gave it my all," he added.

"I have done my part. The only thing in my control is to do my best. That's all. There's a prayer I say every day: 'give me the courage to change what things I can, serenity to accept what cannot be changed, and the insight to know the difference'. Once I know that, I am content," he said in another interview.

Vikram Vedha is directed by the original filmmaker duo, Pushka-Gayathri. It also stars Radhika Apte, Yogita Bihani, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi. Meanwhile, the original film that was released in 2017 had R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead.

Speaking on Hrithik's work front, the actor was last seen in War in 2019 and was praised enthusiastically for his stunning performance as Kabir, an agent. He will next appear opposite Deepika Paddukone in Fighter.

Vikram Vedha releases in theatres this Friday, September 30.