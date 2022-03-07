Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Singing A Bengali Song, Calls Her 'Extraordinary Human'

Hrithik Roshan had the most lovely reaction to his rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad singing a Bengali song. Saba who is an actress and a singer, took to her social media handle to share a video of her crooning the Bengali song 'Maharaja Tomare Selam' from the cult classic Satyajit Ray's film, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne (1969). Saba had revealed how as a child she learnt the lyrics of all the songs of the movie even without knowing the language.

Talking about the same, Saba Azad sings the song beautifully leaving her fans mesmerized. Amidst this, Hrithik Roshan comments on the post stating, "You are an extraordinary human." Saba was also quick to react to the same wherein she replied, "And you are the kindest." Take a look at the video.

Actress Konkona Sen Sharma also commented on the post stating, "One of my favourite songs! And your pronunciation is fab." To this, Saba Azad replied that she was most nervous about her pronunciation. Saba's Feels Like Ishq co-star Sanjeeta Bhattacharya furthermore commented, "Cutie. This made me smile so much. Love this song and the film to bits."

Saba Azad's caption read as, "Sick at home with no energy to do much else than sing - when I was a small my parents got me the cassette tape for the soundtrack of the classic Ray film "Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne" soon after we watched it at a festival. At the time I didn't understand Bangla at all, even so, it very quickly became my favourite cassette tape and I learnt every lyric of every song (however mispronounced and incorrectly - pls forgive me) on the album - yep, without understanding a word of what it meant - that's the thing with music though right - language doesn't matter at all if it moves you it moves you."

The Rocket Boys actress furthermore said how she reconnected with the track recently while she was chilling at home and jamming some songs with her friends. Saba Azad wrote, "A while back on a lazy evening chilling at home singing songs with friends I realised I still remember all of them like they never left my head - here's a scratchy voiced (warts and all) version of the one I love the most - maybe if I find the courage I'll sing them all to you - excuse my throat I shoulda warmed up before recording."