Hrithik Roshan's Birthday: Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Shares A Lovely Wish, Hails Him As The 'Best Dad'

Hrithik Roshan is celebrating his 48th birthday today (December 10). While fans and many of his industry friends have been wishing the actor on his special day, his ex-wife Sussanne Khan also took to her social media handle to wish the actor. She shared a heartfelt post on Hrithik's birthday that was a perfect tribute to him for being a doting father to his sons Hridaan Roshan and Hrehaan Roshan.

Talking about the same, Sussanne Khan shared a beautiful video that had a collage of Hrithik Roshan's pictures with Hrehaan and Hridaan. The Dhoom 2 actor can be seen posing with his sons during their outings and at their home. Sussanne also had a lovely caption for the endearing memories of the actor with his sons.

Sussanne Khan wrote, "Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. Bigggg hug! #fathersongoals." She also inserted the song 'The Nights' by the late Avicii in the background of the video. Many fans of the Super 30 actor also dropped in some heart reactions to the post. Take a look at the post.

Apart from this, celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra and Tiger Shroff also wished Hrithik Roshan on his special day. Priyanka who has worked with the green-eyed actor in movies like Krrish and Agneepath wrote, "Happiest Birthday Duggu. May you be blessed with the best always. Sending a giant Jhappi on your way." Shahid shared Hrithik's recently released Vikram Vedha look to wish him on his special day. Tiger who has not only worked with the superstar in War but also considers him his inspiration, also took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming birthday wish.

Sharing a short still from their movie War, Tiger Shroff wrote for Hrithik Roshan stating, "Happiest birthday to one of my greatest inspirations. Thank you for laying down the blueprint for so many of us to follow even though we can't come close. Lots of love Sir."

On the work front, makers of the Hindi remake of the Tamil movie Vikram Vedha released the first look of Hrithik Roshan from the same on the occasion of his birthday. The original movie starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles. Hrithik will be stepping into the shoes of Sethupathi for the same.