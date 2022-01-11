Hrithik Roshan's Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Says 'Will Fight This'

Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife Sussanne Khan is the latest celeb to test positive for COVID-19. The frightening rise in the number of COVID-19 cases has been grappling the entertainment industry too with many celebs contracting the virus. Sussanne took to her social media handle to inform her fans and loved ones about the same.

Sussanne Khan shared a mirror-selfie picture of hers in a gym. The interior designer can be seen flaunting her toned muscles in the same while sporting a blue tank top that she paired up with grey pants. Sussanne had a rather positive message despite testing positive for COVID-19.

She stated, "After dodging Covid-19 for 2 years, In the 3rd year of 2022 the stubborn Omicron variant has finally infiltrated my immune system. I tested positive last night. Please be safe and take care of yourselves diligently. This is a very contagious one. #Willfightthis #omicronvariant #covid2022doesnotwelcomeyou." Take a look at her post.

Many celebs like Neelam Kothari, Giorgia Andriani, Bipasha Basu, Farah Khan Ali, Sanjay Kapoor, Deanne Panday, Bhavana Panday, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and others wished Sussanne Khan a speedy recovery. Not only this but her rumoured boyfriend and actor Arslaan Goni also commented on the post stating, "You will be fine soon" along with some black hearts. Earlier celebs like Vishal Dadlani, Vir Das, Nora Fatehi, Mrunal Thakur, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora and others also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, Sussanne Khan shared a heartfelt birthday post for her ex-husband and superstar Hrithik Roshan yesterday (January 10). The interior designer dedicated a beautiful video to the Koi Mil Gaya actor for being a doting father to their sons Hrehaan Roshan and Hridaan Roshan. She stated, "Happy Happy birthday Rye. You are an amazing Dad. Ray n Ridz are so so lucky to have you as theirs. May all your dreams and wishes come true today n always. Bigggg hug! #fathersongoals." Sussanne and Hrithik had tied the knot in the year 2000. However, the couple separated and were divorced in the year 2014. Nevertheless, they share a lovely relationship and are great co-parents to their sons Hrihaan and Hredhaan.