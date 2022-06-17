    For Quick Alerts
      Hrithik Roshan’s Grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash Passes Away At 91

      Actor Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandmother Padma Rani Omprakash passed away on Thursday (June 16) in Mumbai. Padma Rani Omprakash who was the wife of late filmmaker J Om Prakash, was reportedly bed-ridden and passed away due to age-related issues at the age of 91.

      She had been living with her daughter Pinkie Roshan for a few years now and had been battling age-related illnesses for some time. Rakesh Roshan spoke about her demise with Hindustan Times and said, "Unfortunately the news is true. Om Shanti." She passed away at 3 am on Thursday.

      From time to time, Pinkie had shared pictures with Padma who was always seen in bed. Back in May, Pinkie had shared an Instagram post celebrating her mother's birthday. The photos were shared with the caption, "Mother's are special love you mom❤️"

      Padma Rani Omprakash and filmmaker J Om Prakash were parents to Hrithik's mother, Pinkie Roshan. J Om Prakash passed away on August 7, 2019, at the age of 93. He was known for making superhit films like Aap Ki Kasam, Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, among others. He passed away in August 2019 at the age of 93.

      Friday, June 17, 2022, 11:37 [IST]
      X