Hrithik Roshan's Look As Vedha Drives The Internet Into A Frenzy; R Madhavan Calls It Epic

Everything Hrithik Roshan does, he does in style! As the superstar celebrates his birthday today, the makers of the highly anticipated 'Vikram Vedha' unveiled his look in the action-thriller and drove the internet into a frenzy.

Taking on the role of Vedha, a gangster who understands the grey shades between good and evil, Hrithik Roshan's bloody, sweaty and oh so sexy kurta and aviator look had fans begging for more.

Some mentioned, "Hrithik is going to slay it", "Hrithik Roshan as Vedha looking absolutely fantastic. I'm really excited for this movie", some others, "This is how it's done". The actor's look definitely had many weak in the knees as the comments also mentioned, "Reconsidering my sexuality", "Passion and intensity despite the goggles", to others, "Uff...You have no rights to look this good".

Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan's Rugged Look As Vedha Has All Our Attention

The responses ranged from sheer praise to massive anticipation surrounding the film's release. R Madhavan, who played Vikram in the original too joined in the social conversation as he tweeted, "Now that's a 'Vedha' I do want to see...Wow bro...this is EPIC. Damnnn".

The overwhelmingly positive reactions came as no surprise especially since the superstar never fails to get under the skin of his characters with utmost ease and signature style. Hrithik Roshan also has the unique ability to bring an element of class to his mass appeal, making him an icon who's relatable to all segments and geographies.

Late last year the superstar took the internet by storm as he announced his return to the set post the pandemic in the most novel manner with a video of himself making a slow-motion, heroic entry on the set along with his team.

Now that’s a “Vedha” I do want to see…. Wow bro .. this is EPIC. Damnnnnn❤️❤️😉🤩🤩🤩🤩 https://t.co/jgw9CGAfSE — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) January 10, 2022

Holy shit reconsidering my sexuality https://t.co/RMHxeaSx9G — Siddhant Bhatter (@bhatterboy) January 10, 2022

Ohh my Goddddd .. Daddy 🥵❤️👏

Hrithik is going to slay it 🔥#HappyBirthdayHrithikRoshan https://t.co/MEKXvc9gBP — Sundas (@Farhadkideewani) January 10, 2022