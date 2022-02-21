Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured GF Saba Azad Bonds With His Kids & Family Over Lunch; Calls It 'Bestest Sunday'

Music director Rajesh Roshan recently took to his social media handle to share a picture from a cozy lunch with his extended family which included his actor-nephew Hrithik Roshan. However what caught everyone's attention was the presence of the superstar's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad at the family lunch.

Rajesh Roshan shared two pictures and captioned them as, "Happiness is always around.. especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." In the first picture, Hrithik, his parents Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan, sons Hrehaan and Hridaan, Saba Azad and the rest of the family members are seen posing for a picture. The second picture gives us a glimpse of the delicious South Indian meal spread on a banana leaf.

Rajesh captioned the photos as, "Happiness is always around... especially on a Sunday, specifically at lunch time." Hrithik commented on the post and wrote, "Hahaha true that chacha !! And you are the most fun." His rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad too reacted to the picture and commented, "Bestest Sunday."

Earlier, Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan had attended a music concert hosted by Saba and her musical partner and former beau Imaad Shah for a gig. After attending it, Sussanne had given a shout-out to Saba by posting a picture of her standing in front of the mic and performing. She had captioned it as, "What an amazing eve..! You are super coool and supremely talented." In response, Saba had written, "Thanks my suzie, so so happy you were there last night."

Rumours about Hrithik and Saba being a couple first surfaced in the media when they were snapped several times holding hands. A source told a leading tabloid that the lovebirds had kept their relationship under wraps for months.

Saba made her acting debut with the 2008 film Dil Kabaddi and was recently seen in the Sony Liv web series Rocket Boys. Hrithik on the other hand, will next be seen in Vikram Vedha.