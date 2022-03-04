Hrithik Roshan's Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad Thanks His Family For Sending Her Home-Cooked Food

Hrithik Roshan's love boat with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad has been sailing strong for quite some time now. Now it seems that even the actor's family has become quite fond of Saba. The actress-singer took to her Instagram stories to share a post wherein she thanked Hrithik's family for sending her home-cooked food.

Saba Azad took to her social media handle to share pictures of some yummy delicacies being sent to her by Hrithik Roshan's family. She also called them 'Bestest Hoomans' in her post. The Feels Like Ishq actress tagged Hrithik's aunt Kanchan Roshan, his cousin Pashmina Roshan and his niece Suranika in the post.

Hrithik Roshan Planning To Enter Marital Bliss With Rumoured Ladylove Saba Azad?

Sharing the same on her Instagram stories, Saba Azad captioned it stating, "When you're homesick but have the bestest hoomans ever feeding you. Thankee @kanchan_roshan @suranika @pashminaroshan" along with some lovestruck and gratitude emojis. Take a look at her post.

Not only this but Saba Azad recently had also accompanied Hrithik Roshan for lunch with his uncle Rajesh Roshan and his other extended family members. Apart from this, Saba also shares a warm rapport with the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor's ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Sussanne had taken to her social media account to cheer for Saba's performance as part of her band.

Here Is How Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad's Love Story Started And Their Common Traits Are Endearing

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan had first made headlines after they were spotted exiting a restaurant hand-in-hand. Rumour mills have been rife that things have been going quite serious between the two. Some earlier reports had also stated that the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actor has also been contemplating tying the knot with Saba soon.

Earlier a source close to the actor has revealed to BollywoodLife stating that Hrithik Roshan is very serious about Saba Azad and is looking forward to taking the relationship ahead. The source had added that the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actor is planning to get married to Saba but they have not decided on anything yet. The source went on to say that the two are extremely happy in the current phase of their relationship and are spending some quality time getting to know each other better.

The source had said that Hrithik Roshan recently attended his close friend Farhan Akhtar's wedding with Shibani Dandekar and was extremely happy during the same. The source added that the Koi... Mil Gaya actor wishes for a relationship just like that and it seems like Saba Azad is the one for him. The source however said that the actor does not want to jump the gun and wants to take things slowly but he definitely has marriage on his mind.