Hritik Roshan And Saif Ali Khan's Vikram Vedha Plagued By Poor International Advance Bookings

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is just two days away from its release. The film is an official remake of the popular Tamil thriller of the same name, which was directed by the filmmaker duo of Pushkar and Gayathri. The cast of the film is busy with promotion, which to a certain extent has some impact on its advance sales, particularly overseas.

According to reports, Vikram Vedha has pre-sales of less than $40K from more than 340 locations, which is incredibly low for a movie starring Hrithik Roshan. Given, the actor's movies are known to have a roaring business outside India.

The reason behind the poor sales of Vikram Vedha is said to be the box-office clash with Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan-1. Hrithik's film is likely to be skipped by Tamil audiences as PS-1 offers a larger-than-life cinematic experience than Vikram Vedha, which is anyway a remake. While the Telugu market, likewise, is also favouring PS-1.

Vikram Vedha's business mostly depends on the Hindi-speaking audience, which also looks quite dull. As per trade reports, Vikram Vedha is said to run all-day across the US on September 29.

The actioner in the northern belt of India is expected to premiere on big screens. The film's day-one booking has accumulated about 72 lakhs in gross in the country. The film is Hrithik's biggest ever release, which has overthrown his last War's screen count, which was 4000 in India.