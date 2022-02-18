Hrithik Roshan Sets An Example On 'World Random Act Of Kindness Day'; Urges Fans To Donate Blood

It's well known that Hrithik Roshan has over the years used his social media platform to spread joy and encouragement, promote talent and give us a healthy dose of entertainment and humour. Yesterday on the occasion of 'World Random Act of Kindness Day', the superstar set an example for many by donating his blood, owing to its massive shortage in hospitals across the city.

Hrithik Roshan took to his social media platform to encourage people to do the same and also went on to share how donating blood is beneficial to the donor's health.

The superstar said, " I was told that my blood group B-negative is a rare type. Hospitals often fall short of it.

Pledging to be an insignificant part of the very significant blood banks. Thank you @kokilabenhospital for allowing me to contribute. Thank you Dr. Rajesh Sawant , Dr. Raees Ahmed and Dr Pradnya for the impeccable care and professionalism.P.S : Do you know that donating blood is in fact good for the donors health?".

Speaking about movies, Hrithik will next be seen in Vikram Vedha and Fighter.