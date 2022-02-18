Hrithik Roshan Sets An Example On 'World Random Act Of Kindness Day'; Urges Fans To Donate Blood

It's
well
known
that
Hrithik
Roshan
has
over
the
years
used
his
social
media
platform
to
spread
joy
and
encouragement,
promote
talent
and
give
us
a
healthy
dose
of
entertainment
and
humour.
Yesterday
on
the
occasion
of
'World
Random
Act
of
Kindness
Day',
the
superstar
set
an
example
for
many
by
donating
his
blood,
owing
to
its
massive
shortage
in
hospitals
across
the
city.
Hrithik
Roshan
took
to
his
social
media
platform
to
encourage
people
to
do
the
same
and
also
went
on
to
share
how
donating
blood
is
beneficial
to
the
donor's
health.
The
superstar
said,
" I
was
told
that
my
blood
group
B-negative
is
a
rare
type.
Hospitals
often
fall
short
of
it.
Pledging
to
be
an
insignificant
part
of
the
very
significant
blood
banks.
Thank
you
@kokilabenhospital
for
allowing
me
to
contribute.
Thank
you
Dr.
Rajesh
Sawant
,
Dr.
Raees
Ahmed
and
Dr
Pradnya
for
the
impeccable
care
and
professionalism.P.S
:
Do
you
know
that
donating
blood
is
in
fact
good
for
the
donors
health?".
Speaking
about
movies,
Hrithik
will
next
be
seen
in
Vikram
Vedha
and
Fighter.