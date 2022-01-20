Hrithik Roshan Shares His Mother Pinkie Roshan's Rigorous Workout Video, Imparts A Motivational Message

Hrithik Roshan recently took to his social media handle to share some intense workout videos of his mother Pinkie Roshan. The 68-year-old can be seen leaving no stone unturned while putting her all into the workout. From climbing barriers to rope-pulling, Pinkie is doing it all. Hrithik also shared a motivational message for his fans as he shared these videos.

The actor thanked all his fans for encouraging his mother Pinkie Roshan to cheer for her passion when it comes to fitness. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor furthermore stated that looking at his mother working out at the age of 68, gives him hope that one can continue to get better irrespective of their age. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

Hrithik Roshan's heartwarming caption read, "To see her giving her all to fitness and wellness at the age of 68 gives me hope that we all can continue to get better no matter what the age. A big hug to all of you out there for supporting and sharing this relentless, joyful passion with my mom. I know she has bad days, we all do, and time and again I have seen how hard it is for her to get into the gym and get started. But she does it because of the sense of community she has started feeling with all of you supporting her on Insta. So this really is a thank you post for all of you helping my mom get stronger. I wish and pray that everyone out there who is pushing themselves to get better has that support from friends and family. I wish you all a beautiful day."

Furthermore, the Jodha Akbar actor said that his mother Pinkie Roshan had started working out at the age of 58. Hrithik Roshan further added, "My mom started working out at 58. Just thought I should add that fact for other parents who feel it's too late for them. It's NEVER too late. Do it for your kids. They will love you for it."

Celebs like Preity Zinta, Shibani Dandekar and Sonali Bendre poured in some love on the post. Hrithik Roshan's Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara co-star Farhan Akhtar wrote, "Awesome. Now we know who Krish gets his superpowers from." Apart from Pinkie Roshan, her husband and Hrithik's father Rakesh Roshan is also known to be a fitness enthusiast.