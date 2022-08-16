Hrithik Roshan Sings Vande Mataram Created By Jackky Bhagnani

The people of India recently celebrated the 75th year of Independence on August 15, 2022. Several people across the nation hoisted the Indian flag outside their houses. Many Bollywood celebs also did the same. Apart from that, Hrithik Roshan and Jackky Bhagnani left everyone surprised with their unique version of the national song 'Vande Mataram'.

Interestingly, superstar Hrithik Roshan has lent his voice to the song 'Vande Mataram, which is instilled with patriotism and has the feeling of nationalism throughout. We must say, Hrithik's voice is just perfect for the song, and the deep lyrics would definitely nourish every Indian's soul.

Hrithik Roshan shared the video of the song 'Vande Mataram' and thanked each person associated with the same. He captioned his Instagram post as, "Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It's better on headphones altho won't make bad singing better. In hope & dedicated to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual. ❤️ Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation. Thank you @vishalmishraofficial , been humming this since I heard this wonderful track. Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it. Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time :)."

Talking about Jackky Bhagnani's newly launched label, Jjust Music has been receiving a lot of applause for its music videos. They recently released a pan-India music video 'Mashooka' starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet is being well received by the audience.