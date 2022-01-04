Hrithik Roshan To Star In Karan Johar Directorial First Action Flick?

Karan Johar is currently busy helming his romantic-comedy flick Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. While fans are waiting with bated breath to see how this family entertainer shapes up, the latest buzz is that the filmmaker will also be directing his first ambitious actioner. This will be something immensely different from the director's arena as KJo is known for making romantic movies. This is not all but the development also suggests that the project will be starring none other than Hrithik Roshan.

Yes, you heard that right. According to a news report in Peeping Moon, Hrithik Roshan is in talks to star in the project. The news report added that Karan Johar will be mounting this project on a huge scale and that it will also be a love story along with being a true actioner. The report furthermore mentioned that this will be the first time that the filmmaker-producer will be directing an action film. A source close to the development has also revealed to the portal that the work for the same has already begun.

Talking about Hrithik Roshan being considered for the project, the news report mentioned that the actor is an inevitable choice since he has been a part of several slick action movies in the past. The Super 30 actor's good looks and fit body makes him an ideal choice for the same. For the unversed, Karan has earlier directed Hrithik in the cult family entertainer, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Needless to say, it will be a visual delight for the fans to see them collaborate again for this action movie.

Hrithik Roshan has also been shooting for another much-awaited action flicks like the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha and Fighter alongside Deepika Padukone. Fighter is touted to be one of the first ariel action movies of Bollywood and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. Talking about Vikram Vedha, the movie also stars Saif Ali Khan. The original movie starred Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan in the lead roles. The Hindi remake will be directed by Gayatri and Pushkar.