Hug Day 2022: Bollywood Songs And Movie Scenes Which Will Make You Want To Hug That Special Someone Right Now

Amidst the celebration of the ongoing Valentine's week, today (February 12) marks the occasion of Hug Day. A hug is one of the purest symbolism of love and affection. Time and again, there have been scenes from your Bollywood films that have essayed this emotion perfectly. Here is a looking at some songs or scenes from Bollywood that will bring out the beauty of a warm hug or embrace in a love story beautifully.

'Dekha Ek Khwab' (Silsila - 1981)

This beautiful track crooned by legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar brings out the evergreen onscreen pairing of Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha. Right from their character's warm embrace to them professing their love for each other, the song brings out the bloom of true love. The song will inevitably make you want to give a tight hug to your partner.

'Tujhe Dekha Toh' (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge - 1995)

What better than to treat yourself with the romantic moments between one of the most iconic onscreen pairs of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. This scene of Kajol running to hug Shah Rukh before the song is etched in every die-hard romantic's mind. This Valentine's Day, we hope that every Simran finds her Raj.

The Hug Scene from Rockstar (2011)

The surreal hug between Jordan (Ranbir Kapoor) and Heer (Nargis Fakhri) is still considered to be one of the most beautiful scenes from the movie. It showcases two individuals realising their love and affection for each other in the true sense. This endearing scene has to find a place on this list.

'Aya Tere Dar Par' (Veer Zaara- 2004)

This beautiful track sees the reunion of ill-fated lovers Veer (Shah Rukh Khan) and Zaara (Preity Zinta). The two share an emotional hug after Veer arrives at his ladylove's doorsteps as she is about to get married to someone else. This sentimental scene is a perfect build-up to the onscreen characters' tragic love story.

The Hug Scene from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)

This heartwarming scene has Bunny (Ranbir Kapoor) and Naina (Deepika Padukone) sharing a warm hug in this scene is just the calm before the storm. The two realise that even though they are madly in love with each other, they have to go their separate ways. The scene will make the die-hard romantics teary-eyed with its lovely portrayal.

The Hug Scene From Jab We Met (2007)

This scene from Jab We Met had all the fans inevitably cheer for Geet (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Aditya (Shahid Kapoor)'s love story come to a beautiful end. Geet realizes her love for Aditya and shares a hug followed by a passionate kiss with him. The scene is a much-needed and lovely conclusion to the story of these two individuals who were destined to be with each other.