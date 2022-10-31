Huma Qureshi And Mudassar Aziz Break Up After Dating For 3 Years? Read DEETS Here

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, actress Huma Qureshi and filmmaker Mudassar Aziz have ended put an end to their three-year relationship. As per a leading tabloid, sources close to the couple informed them that it is unlikely that they will patch up again.

One of the sources told ETimes, "Of course they are both bitter about the fact in their heart of hearts that they have ended their love story, but they are mature enough to understand and digest that such things happen in life."

The report further stated that Huma and Mudassar have decided that they will continue to produce films together. While the reason behind their breakup is still unknown, one hears that there is no animosity between them and they continue to remain friends.

The news about Huma and Mudassar being a couple started floating in the media much before they confirmed it with an Instagram post in 2019.

Huma dropped a love-soaked birthday message for her director-beau Mudassar on his birthday which let the cat out of the bag. She posted a few pictures with him and wrote, "The Many Moods of Mudassar... It sure has been a hell of a ride... I'm so proud of everything you do and the man you are! I pray from the bottom of my heart that all your dreams come true... Happy Birthday baba @mudassar_as_is Sending love from saat samundar paar... Stay smiling always... Onwards #love #happybirthday #joy #virgobaby #Septemberchild Love you more than you know..."

Post that the couple made several appearances together at social dos and even vacationed together. However, Huma always maintained a dignified silence on her relationship.

In an interview with Hindustan Times when Huma was asked about her, she replied, "I've never spoken about my personal life. I'm very happy with the way my life is headed, where I am headed emotionally and personally, but I choose not to talk about it," and added, 'Nazar lag jaati hain.'

On the professional front, Huma Qureshi is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Double XL which also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. The film helmed by Satram Ramani, is penned by Mudassar Aziz.