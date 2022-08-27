Huma Qureshi On Completing 10 Years In The Film Industry: Mazzedaar And Masaaledaar

Actress Huma Qureshi made her Bollywood debut with the crime drama Gangs of Wasseypur in 2012 and in the last ten years, she has been a part of several projects. In her recent tete-a-tete with CNBC TV18, when Huma was asked how she looks back at her decade-long career, she said that it has been 'mazzedaar and masaaledaar'.

She said, "Very, very eventful, mazzedaar, masaaledaar, full of ups and downs. But I feel like I'm just getting started. If somebody had told me 10 years ago that I'd have done the things that I have and would be doing all that I am doing right now in my tenth year, I'd have been like, ae chal na, what rubbish."

Huma further added that she truly believes that sometimes, life has better plans for us than we have for ourselves. She further said that she does not think that she deserves all the love that keeps coming her way, but she just hopes and prays that it never stops and is always there.

When asked to share one lesson learnt that has always helped her stay put, she said that one should never box oneself. Looking back at her career, she said that she has done everything from indie projects to big blockbusters to international projects to pan-India films to series to short films, because she never stopped herself from experimenting.

"I'm a bit of a rebel, maybe it comes from there. The only rule I have for myself is to not allow either my own thought process or anyone else to box me because I feel that is the death of any artist," asserted Qureshi.

With respect to work, the second season of Maharani featuring Huma in the lead role, is streaming on SonyLIV.