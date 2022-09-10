Huma Qureshi Recalls Her First Meeting With Anurag Kashyap; Says He Asked Her 'Tu Paagal Hai Kya?'

Huma Qureshi made an impressive debut in the Hindi Film Industry with Anurag Kashyap's Gangs Of Wasseypur in 2012 in which her portrayal of Mohsina was praised by everyone. Over the years, the actress has enthralled all with her powerful performances in various movies.

In her recent interview with Mashable India, Huma walked down the memory lane and recalled her first meeting with Anurag Kashyap. She also revealed that her debut film without any auditions.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress told the news portal, "It was a four-day shoot in Wai. And we were shooting on the second day when Anurag said 'I will cast you in a picture.' And me, gadhi (donkey) no. 1, I said, 'main to abhi aai hoon Bombay. Maine suna hai bahot struggle karni padti hai. Aise aasaani se picture nahi milti (I've just come to Bombay. I've heard you have to struggle a lot. You can't get a film so easily).' Then he is like, 'tu paagal hai kya (are you crazy),' and I am like 'thodi si (a bit).' So that's how Gangs of Wasseypur happened. I didn't audition for the film."

Huma said that she was lucky that her struggling period wasn't very long and that she feels quite blessed in that way. The Badlapur actress shared that after her debut film, she bagged her next 4-5 films very easily and added, "After that, I couldn't understand what do I do now. I never thought this far, imagination never reached that point."

For those who don't know, Huma Qureshi featured in many commercials before she got her first big break in Bollywood in Gangs Of Wasseypur. Anurag Kashyap was impressed with her talent when he directed her in a commercial. He promised her that he would cast her in a film and the rest is history.

Huma Qureshi completed a decade in the Hindi Film Industry this year. She was recently seen in the second season of the Sony LIV show Maharani. Her upcoming projects are Monica O My Darling, Double XL, Pooja Meri Jaan and Tarla Dalal biopic.