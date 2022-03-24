Huma Qureshi: We Live In A Culture Of Shaming Others And We Derive Pleasure By Bringing People Down

Actress Huma Qureshi who will next be seen in Satram Ramani's Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, opened up about the film and said that she feels proud to be associated with such a film.

When asked if she feels that she and Sonakshi were indeed the inspirations behind the narrative written by Mudassar Aziz, Huma told Times Of India, "I don't want to over-explain but I am so proud to attach myself to this film. It doesn't matter what gender you are, but we live in a culture of shaming others and we derive pleasure by bringing people down."

Huma further said that the credit for the film's idea and story goes to Mudassar. It's his idea and his script.

While speaking about being trolled incessantly because of her body weight, Huma said, "Sonakshi and I are close friends and the kind of abuse and trolling we have gone through in our careers... people have said things to both of us, but we are still here, doing things and flying high."

She further said that Double XL will give a fitting response to trolls and to people who brought her down, because she feels no one should subscribe to someone else's idea of beauty.

Interestingly, Huma is also backing this film as a producer. However, she is pretty sure that she doesn't want to feature in every film that she puts her money on.

"I want others to headline projects and when needed, I want to front a story, too. I want to pick interesting stories that break moulds. One of the stories we have in mind is to challenge the idea of marriage and the way women in particular are fed the idea - that they need to be married and settled by a certain age," said Huma.