Hungama 2 Actress Pranitha Subhash Announces Her Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

South actress Pranitha Subhash who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Paresh Rawal-Shilpa Shetty starrer Hungama 2 last year, is expecting her first child with husband Nithin Raju. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news with her fans.

She posted a bunch of adorable pictures on social media and captioned them as, "For my husband's 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us 🧿❤️." In the first two pictures, we see a delighted Pranitha holding ultrasound pictures of her baby. The last two clicks feature Pranitha and her husband holding the pregnancy kit showing the positive report.

Have a look at the pictures.

Pranitha's pregnancy announcement post was flooded with likes which included celebrities like Ayushmann Khurrana and Anupama Parameswaran.

While speaking with Times Of India, Pranitha revealed that she has successfully completed her first trimester but is a little superstitious about revealing her due date. She was quoted as saying, "The family believes a lot in drishti and since this is our first child, everyone is concerned about putting out too many details."

Pranitha Subhash tied the knot with Bengaluru-based businessman Nithin Raju on May 30, 2021. Later, the actress announced her wedding on social media with a long post in which she even apologised to fans and loved ones for not informing them about her D-day beforehand as she wanted to keep it a low-key affair.

Known for films like Baava, Attarintiki Daredi, Brahmotsavam to name a few, Pranitha was last seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India in which she essayed the role of Ajay Devgn's wife. She also starred in a song titled 'Chan Kittha' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana.