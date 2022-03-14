Iconic Gold 2022: Nushrratt Bharuccha Awarded Best Actress (Critics) For Chhorii; Calls It Special!

Nushrratt Bharuccha's power-packed performance in Chhorii has left the audiences and critics in great admiration for the actress. She now wins Iconic Best Actress - Critics for Chhorii.

Taking to her social media, the actress expressed gratitude for the award and thanked the team. She wrote, "Thank you @iconicglobalaward for this honour 🙏🏻 This one is truly special #Chhorii"

Vishal Furia, the director of Chhorii also took to his social media and said, "Truly deserving for all the hard work and sincerity that you put in to be #Chhorii" The actress couldn't be present to receive the award, hence her mother received the award on her behalf at the Award show in Mumbai.

The actress has previously essayed glamourous roles in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama franchise and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, and entertained the audience in movies like Dream Girl and Chhalaang. With Chorrii, she proved her mettle as a performer. She will be next seen in Chhorii 2, Hurdang and Ram Setu.