IIFA 2022: Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah Takes the Lead With 12 Nominations

As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announces its 12 Popular Category nominations for the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

Rounding out the 12 Popular Categories are Best Picture |Direction | Performance in A Leading Role (Female & Male) | Performance in a Supporting Role (Female & Male) | Music Direction| Playback Singer (Female & Male) & Best story (Original & Adapted) | Lyrics as Global Voting to go LIVE on Saturday, 2nd April 2022 and open to everyone at https://gvote2022.iifa.com/.

Indian Cinema has had an incredible year with a varied number of truly distinctive films that not only took the box office by storm but were also critically acclaimed fetching rave reviews.

Shershaah leads the way, amassing the highest number of nominations, 12 in total, 83 and Ludo comes close seconds with 9 and 6 nominations respectively followed by Thappad and Atrangi Re with 5 and Mimi with 4 nominations.

The top picks for the Best Picture category are Shershaah, 83, Ludo, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Thappad.

Nominations for the best Direction category are Kabir Khan (83), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Shoojit Sircar (Sardar Udham), Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah) and Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) are Vidya Balan (Sherni), Kriti Sanon (Mimi), Sanya Malhotra (Pagglait), Kiara Advani (Shershaah), and Taapsee Pannu (Thappad).

The nominees for Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) are Ranveer Singh (83), Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham), Sidharth Malhotra (Shershaah), Late Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium), and Manoj Bajpayee (Bhonsle).

The nominees for Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) are Gauahar Khan (14 Phere), Radhika Madan (Angrezi Medium), Lara Dutta (Bell Bottom), Shalini Vatsa (Ludo), and Sai Tamhankar (Mimi).

The nominees for Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) are Jiiva (83), Pankaj Tripathi (83), Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo), Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

The nominees for Music Direction are Pritam (83), A.R.Rahman (99 Songs), A.R.Rahman (Atrangi Re), Pritam (Ludo), Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah).

The nominees for Playback Singer (Female) are Shreya Goshal for the song Chaka Chak (Atrangi Re), Priya Saraiya for Kalle Kalle (Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui), Shreya Ghoshal for Param Sundari (Mimi), Jasleen Royal for Ranjha (Shershaah), Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah).

The nominees for Playback Singer (Male) are Arijit Singh for the song Lehra Do (83), Arijit Singh for Rait Zara si (Atrangi Re), Arijit Singh for Aabaad Barbaad (Ludo), Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), B Praak for Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah).

Furthermore, the nominees for Best Story (Original) are Himanshu Sharma (Atrangi Re), Shubham for (Eeb Allay Ooo!), Anurag Basu (Ludo), Sandeep Shrivastava (Shershaah).

The nominees for Best Story (Adapted) are Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83), Abhishek Chaubey, Hussain Haidry (Ankahi Kahaniya), Laxman Utekar, Rohan Shankar (Mimi), Om Raut (Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior), Vijayendra Prasad (Thalaivii).

The nominees for Lyrics are Kausar Munir for the song Lehre Do (83), Irshad Kamil for the song Rait Zara Si (Atrangi Re), Irshad Kamil for the song Shayad (Love Aaj Kal), Tanishk Bagchi for the song Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah), B Praak, Jaani for the song Mann Bharryaa (Shershaah)

The event will take place at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Yas Island is one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMBTM️ Abu Dhabi, the capital's largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there's a lot to explore!

NEXA from Maruti Suzuki India Limited stands committed to IIFA continuing their partnership for the sixth consecutive edition as the Title Sponsor of the IIFA Awards. As the world looks forward to this year's celebration of Hindi cinema with music and fashion at yet another exotic destination, the content promises to be aspirational and entertaining. With its growing popularity across the world, IIFA today is recognized not just as a globally broadcast and streamed event but an institution in its own right, and a platform that is recognised as the most engaging celebration of Indian cinema.