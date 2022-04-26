IIFA 2022 Technical Awards Winners: Sardar Udham Bags 3 Awards Followed By Atrangi Re With 2 Awards

As the countdown to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema worldwide draws near, International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards announces the winners for the Technical Awards for the 22nd edition in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on May 20th and 21st, 2022.

Rounding out the 9 Categories are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals), winners for the technical awards have been revealed!

WINNERS LIST - TECHNICAL AWARDS

Sardar Udham - 3 awards

1. Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing - Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) - NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Atrangi Re - 2 Awards

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak - Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score - A. R. Rahman

Shershaah - 1 Award

1. Screenplay - Sandeep Shrivastava

Thappad - 1 Award

1. Dialogue - Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1 Award

1. Sound Design - Lochan Kanvinde

83 - 1 Award

1. Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra

The event will take place at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

Yas Island is one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else. Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMBTM️ Abu Dhabi, the capital's largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there's a lot to explore!

With excitement increasing all over the world, people can now buy tickets to the biggest celebration of Indian Cinema on https://www.etihadarena.ae/en/box-office or you can head to www.yasisland.ae where fans can add all that they need for their visit to Yas Island. The price denominations range from AED prices 110, 220, 330, 440, 550, 1000 and 1350. (*Please note additional charges, terms & conditions may apply).

The grandiose global IIFA AWARDS will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh & Maniesh Paul along with electrifying performances by Bollywood superstars Ranveer Singh Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Divya Khosla Kumar and Nora Fatehi.

The highly anticipated IIFA ROCKS will be hosted by Bollywood's biggest Producer - Director Karan Johar and multi-talented actress Parineeti Chopra and will bring to you headline acts from the best. Debuting at IIFA Rocks this year is Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar, Dhvani Bhanushali, Guru Randhawa and Honey Singh.