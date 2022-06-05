IIFA 2022: Tiger Shroff, Sara Ali Khan Perform, Vicky Kaushal Opens Up About His Married Life

IIFA awards 2022, one of the most anticipated Bollywood events of the year is finally here. The star-studded event is being held on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Tiger Shroff and Sara Ali Khan burned the dance floor on Saturday night at the IIFA awards 2022. Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, opened up about his married life.

Tiger Shroff set the dance floor on fire by performing some of his most popular numbers. The actor looked dashing in the sequined silver blazers, shirt, and pants, and showed his famous abs in style. Sara Ali Khan, on the other hand, charmed the audiences by performing some of her most-loved songs, including 'Chaka Chak' from Atrangi Re.

Vicky Kaushal, the popular actor who recently got married to his lady love Katrina Kaif, opened up about his married life while addressing the media at the event. The talented actor revealed that his married life is going well, and added that he is missing his wife Katrina at IIFA 2022.

Ananya Panday, the young actress, had her first saree moment at the IIFA 2022. The Liger actress opted for a white saree created by her favourite designer Manish Malhotra, for her IIFA appearance. "My first sari moment and it has to be in my fave @manishmalhotra05 ✨ for @iifa 🤍," wrote the actress who shared her pictures on her Instagram page.