IIFA 2022 Winners List: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Shershaah Bag Top Honours!

IIFA 2022, the prestigious Bollywood film awards show has finally come to an end. The IIFA was held at the Yas Island of Abu Dhabi this year and was attended by the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, and popular film Shershaah bagged the top honours this year.

Vicky, who is best known for his intense performances, bagged the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) trophy for his stellar performance in Sardar Udham. Kriti Sanon won the Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) award at the IIFA awards 2022 for her moving portrayal of the titular character in Mimi.

Check out the IIFA 2022 winners list here:

Best Picture Category | Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Shabbir Boxwala, Ajay Shah, Himanshu Gandhi (Shershaah)

Best Direction Category| Vishnuvaradhan (Shershaah)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Female) | Kriti Sanon (Mimi)

Best Actor In A Leading Role (Male) | Vicky Kaushal (Sardar Udham)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) | Sai Tamhankar (Mimi)

Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) | Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Music Direction | A.R.Rahman (Atrangi re)Tanishk Bagchi, Jasleen Royal, Javed-Mohsin, Vikram Montrose, B Praak, Jaani (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Female) | Asees Kaur for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Playback Singer (Male) | Jubin Nautiyal for Raataan Lambiyan (Shershaah)

Best Story (Original) | Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Best Story (Adapted) | Kabir Khan, Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan (Based on ICC World Cup 1983) (83)

Lyrics | Kausar Munir for the song Lehre Do (83)

Best Debut - Female, Sharvari Wagh | Bunty Aur Babli 2

Best Debut - Male, Ahan Shetty | Tadap 2