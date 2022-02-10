IIFA Awards 2022 Postponed To May

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) on Thursday announced its 22nd edition of IIFA Weekend and Awards will now be held on May 20 and 21, 2022. The ceremony was originally scheduled in March.

In a statement, the IIFA said the dates have been postponed with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of the COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of fans and the general community at large.

"We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. "We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation," the IIFA said in the statement.

The awards will be held in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.