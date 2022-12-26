IIFA Awards 2023 Full Nomination List: Alia Bhatt, Tabu Nominated For Best Actress. Here's How To Vote

IIFA Awards 2023 Nomination List: The twenty third edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards, which will be held in Abu Dhabi on February 10 and 11, will turn out to be a blockbuster event. While all eyes are on the performances, the organisers have announced the nominations for IIFA Awards 2023 on Monday (December 26). Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kartik Aaryan and Tabu's horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have dominated the list with maximum nominations.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Darlings, Drishyam 2, Vikram Vedha and Gangubai Kathiawadi are in the race to bag the award for Best Picture. Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has secured nominations in leading categories including Best Actor, Best Direction.

ALIA BHATT GETS TWO NOMINATIONS FOR BEST ACTRESS CATEGORY

The Bollywood diva, who dominated 2022 with back-to-back hits, bagged two nominations in the category of Performance in a Leading Role. She has been nominated for Darlings and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The other nominees in the category are Tabu (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2), Yami Gautam (A Thursday) and Shefali Shah (Darlings).

IIFA AWARDS 2023 NOMINATION LIST

Here are the main categories of IIFA Awards 2023 and their nominations!

Performance in a Leading Role (Male)

Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Abhishek A. Bachchan (Dasvi)

Ajay Devgn (Drishyam 2)

Rajkummar Rao (Monica O My Darling)

Anupam Kher (The Kashmir Files)

Hrithik Roshan (Vikram Vedha)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Female)

Sheeba Chadha (Badhaai Do)

Mouni Roy (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Nimrat Kaur (Dasvi)

Tabu (Drishyam 2)

Radhika Apte (Monica O My Darling)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Male)

Abhishek Banerjee (Bhediya)

Shah Rukh Khan (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Vijay Raaz (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Anil Kapoor (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Sikander Kher (Monica O My Darling)

Music Direction

Pritam (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2)

Pritam (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Oaff and Savera (Gehraiyaan)

Tanishk Bagchi, Pozy (Niranjan Dhar), Kanishk Seth and Vishal Shelke (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Playback Singer (Male)

Arijit Singh for Kesariya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Arijit Singh for Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Mohit Chauhan for Gehraiyaan (reprise) (Gehraiyaan)

Kanishk Seth for Rangi Sari - traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

Aditya Rao for Behney Do (Rocketry: The Nambi Effect)

Playback Singer (Female)

Jonita Gandhi for Deva Deva (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Shreya Ghoshal for Rasiya (Brahmastra Part One: Shiva)

Shreya Ghoshal for Jab Saiyaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi)

Lothika for Doobey (Gehraiyaan)

Kavita Seth for Rangi Sari - traditional/ folk song (Jugjugg Jeeyo)

HOW TO VOTE FOR IIFA AWARDS 2023 NOMINATIONS?

If you want to vote for your favourite actor/singer, you can easily do it by logging on the website https://gvote2023.iifa.com/.

Fans should note that the voting lines will open from Tuesday (December 27). They can vote for the deserving nominees by accessing the above link and creating an account.

