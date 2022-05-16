IIFA Postponed To Mid-July 2022 Following UAE President's Death

The International Indian Film Academy on Sunday announced that it has decided to reschedule the 22nd edition of the IIFA Awards to July as the UAE declared a 40-day mourning period following the demise of UAE President and ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards were originally scheduled to be held in May, but will now take place from July 14 to 16 at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. In a statement issued to the media, the International Indian Film Academy and the Indian film industry expressed their deepest condolences to the people of the UAE.

It said:

The International Indian Film Academy and the Indian Film industry expresses its deepest condolences to the people of the UAE and the world on the passing of the President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

With this sad news the UAE nation is in a state of mourning and has declared a 40-day mourning period.

In solidarity with the people and Government of the UAE and with the national mourning being observed, the 22nd edition of the IIFA Weekend & Awards to be held on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi from the 19th to 21st of May 2022 has been postponed.

The International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) has decided that the 2022 IIFA Weekend & Awards will be held instead from 14th to 16th of July 2022. Further confirmations and updates on the new IIFA schedule will be shared soon.

IIFA expresses its apologies to all the fans and ticket holders and promises a bigger, more exciting celebration of the India-UAE friendship at the later date.

Customers who have purchased tickets and packages will be contacted by the respective companies to reschedule for the new dates of the event.

Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

