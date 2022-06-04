IIFA Rocks 2022: Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan & Others Grace Bollywood's Biggest Night In Abu Dhabi

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi witnessed the grandeur, opulence and the octane all on one stage at the spectacular IIFA Rocks 2022. A treat for music, fashion & entertainment lovers everywhere, Sportsbuzz.com IIFA Rocks Co-Presented by NEXA, IIFA ROCKS 2022 witnessed a breath-taking celebration comprising fun, glamour, delightful acts and surprises with mesmerizing performances all under one roof at the grandest celebration of Indian Cinema, the International Indian Film Academy and Awards (IIFA), in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences.

IIFA Rocks hosted by Farah Khan & Aparshakti Khurana saw electrifying performances by Devi Sri Prasad, Tanishk Bagchi, Guru Randhawa, Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Zahrah S Khan, Dhvani Bhanushali, Asees Kaur and Ash King.

A musical spectacle befitting the largest film industry in the world, IIFA Rocks continues to be a platform showcasing musical talent with top-notch performances by music maestros of the industry.

Rounding out the 9 Categories are Cinematography, Screenplay, Dialogue, Editing, Choreography, Sound Design, Sound Mixing, Background Score and Special Effects (Visuals), the magical IIFA Rocks evening celebrated the very best of Indian Cinema with the highest level of achievement through the glamorous IIFA statuette with the felicitation of winners in the Technical Categories.

Furthermore, adding glamor to the evening, celebrity duo Falguni and Shane Peacock presented a fashionable mélange of exquisite and gorgeous designs at the scintillating NEXA fashion show at IIFA Rocks 2022.

SportsBuzz.com presents the star-studded IIFA Weekend as Title Sponsors of IIFA Weekend 2022, also being the co-presenter of NEXA IIFA Awards. The Sportsbuzz.com IIFA Weekend and NEXA IIFA Awards are co-powered by Rajshree Elaichi and the fast-growing reality content app JOSH.

IIFA's cause partner, Woosh Washing expert for the fourth consecutive edition partners IIFA to share the message, "Equality begins at home" holding a firm banner for gender equality.

Joining as the official travel partner is Ease My Trip - one of India's leading online travel aggregators, FnP- the world's gifting platform which has recently launched in UAE, along with partners Sarwa Corporation, D'décor and Krisumi Corporation.

WINNERS LIST - TECHNICAL AWARDS

Sardar Udham - 3 awards

1. Cinematography - Avik Mukhopadhayay

2. Editing - Chandrashekhar Prajapati

3. Special Effects (Visuals) - NY VFXwaala, Edit FX Studios, Main Road Post Russia, Super8/ BOJP

Atrangi Re - 2 Awards

1. Choreography for Chaka Chak - Vijay Ganguly

2. Background Score - A. R. Rahman

Shershaah - 1 Award

1. Screenplay - Sandeep Shrivastava

Thappad - 1 Award

1. Dialogue - Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior - 1 Award

1. Sound Design - Lochan Kanvinde

83 - 1 Award

1. Sound Mixing - Ajay Kumar P.B., Manik Batra

Commenting on the IIFA collaboration, Sportsbuzz.com spokesperson said, "Here at Sportsbuzz.com we aim to cater to each and every of your sporting needs. We aim to give you the latest worldwide updates of the sporting world in the blink of an eye. With a team of creative minds with sports flowing through their veins, we are dedicated to serving you content that keeps you on top of your favorite sport. Be it cricket, football, tennis, or any sport you can think of! Get the latest news, opinions, controversies, and updates at your fingertips. All at Sportsbuzz, the home of all sports news. The best in the field for upcoming matches, latest score updates, controversies, and viral news first amongst all. As the Title Sponsor IIFA Weekend, we at Sportsbuzz.com are honored to be a part of such a cinematic excellence that IIFA offers. Sports are not just a pastime for their followers, they are a passion, a commitment."

The event was held at the Middle East's largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island. The Island is one of the world's fastest growing leisure and entertainment destinations, located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi. Home to magical adventures and awe-inspiring entertainment, as well as three globally renowned theme parks, outstanding motorsports, an award-winning golf venue and world-class hospitality services, Abu Dhabi's Yas Island is a destination like nowhere else.

Alongside the arena and Yas Bay, guests visiting Yas Island will also be able to enjoy a variety of experiences. From award-winning theme parks, the record-breaking CLYMBTM️ Abu Dhabi, the capital's largest mall, 160 dining options, a scenic beach and mangroves, luxurious hospitality stays and so much more, there's a lot to explore!

Furthermore, IIFA is all set to thrill fans as it transforms to enter the Metaverse for a one-of-its-kind experience: IIFA METAVERSE. With Bollyverse, as its Official Metaverse Partner, a path-breaking IIFA experience is being created; all IIFA events will be covered on Bollyverse.

This year, IIFA will be broadcast exclusively on India's No.1 premium Hindi entertainment channel, COLORS with a stunning line-up of star-studded programming. For the digital savvy viewers, the same will be available on India's leading content platform, JOSH and Daily Hunt, from the house of VerSe Group.

Speaking about the partnership, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, "IIFA is one of the most revered awards that celebrates Indian Cinema and its diverse talent on a global stage. We, at COLORS, are proud to continue our partnership with IIFA as it returns post the pandemic hiatus. We are delighted to bring to our viewers across the globe unlimited entertainment featuring Bollywood's biggest stars, spectacular performances and unforgettable moments."