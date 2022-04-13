Ila Arun Congratulates Soni Razdan Before Alia-Ranbir's Wedding; 'Hamari Sony Sasu Ma Ban Raheein Hai'

Amid reports of celebrity couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tying the knot this week, singer-actress Ila Arun took to social media to congratulate Alia's mother and her friend Soni Razdan to congratulate the would-be mother-in-law.

She shared a picture of herself with Soni and captioned it as, "Hamari sony sasu ma ban raheein hai. (Our Soni is going to be a mother-in-law soon). Congratulations Mahesh and Dear sony. GodBless Aliya and Ranbeer."

As soon as Ila shared this post, fans bombarded her comment section. Her daughter Ishita Arun dropped heart emoticons in the comment section. A netizen commented, "Lo bhai ho gyi news confrm." Another one wrote, "She just confirmed alia and Ranbir's wedding."

Ila Arun and Soni Razdan had recently shared screen space in the Netflix show Call My Agent. Previously, they have worked together in films like Sheeshay Ka Ghar, Mandi, Trikal among others.

Earlier, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt and her half-sibling Rahul Bhatt had confirmed the news of her wedding with Ranbir while speaking to a few tabloids. While there's a lot of speculations around the wedding date, reports state that Alia's mehendi ceremony will take place on April 13 and the couple will tie the knot on April 14.

It was being speculated that the nuptials might take place at RK house. However, Rahul Bhatt in his recent interview with a leading daily, hinted that the wedding venue might shift to Taj Hotel, Colaba owing to the increased media presence outside their house. However, he refused to divulge any further details.