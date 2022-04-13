Imtiaz Ali Opens Up About Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt, Says They Are Very Similar To Each Other

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon tie the knot, and fans are eagerly waiting for the couple to release photos from the intimate wedding functions. While Alia and Ranbir have worked together only on one film, Brahmastra, which is set to release later this year. However, the two have worked closely with filmmaker Imtiaz Ali on different projects.

The filmmaker recently opened up about the couple and said that they are very similar. He told ETimes that amongst the actors that he has worked with, there is no one more similar than Ranbir and Alia. Imtiaz further explained, to be alike as actors, you have to be alike as people as well. You need to be aligned in thought, and that's the case with these two.

Notably, actors gave their career-defining films Highway with Alia, and Rockstar and Tamasha with Ranbir with director Imtiaz Ali. He recalled how Ranbir and Alia got friendly and said, "There was a kind of affinity I saw in both of them because they were so alike. I have had the privilege of working with Alia in Highway and Ranbir in Rockstar and Tamasha, and I can say that there are no actors like these two."

He concluded by saying that he is very happy for the two. The filmmaker was quoted by ETimes report as saying, "The fact that Ranbir and Alia are together, gives me immense happiness and pleasure. I am not going to say more (smiles), but I am extremely happy that people like that are grouping together. They are the purest form of actors that I have seen in my life."

According to reports, Ranbir and Alia are set to tie the knot later this week in Mumbai and the wedding festivities are set to begin today among close friends and family.