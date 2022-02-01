Imtiaz Ali Was Embarrassed To Shoot Jab We Met Song 'Aaoge Jab'; Here's Why

Imtiaz Ali's 2007 film Jab We Met featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan was a commercial success upon its release. Besides the lead pair's enticing chemistry and Kareena's mind-blowing performance as Geet, the romantic comedy is also known for its chartbuster songs. One of them is the melodious song 'Aaoge Jab Tum' crooned by Rashid Khan.

Recently in an interaction with fans at the Tension Not Twitter spaces session hosted by Hindustan Times, Ali shared an interesting trivia about this track.

When a netizen asked him to share his favourite memory about shooting a song, the director picked up 'Aaoge Jab Tum' song. He confessed that he was embarrassed to shoot this Shahid-Kareena number as he felt it was boring and slow.

Imtiaz said, "There have been many memorable ones. One was Aaoge Jab from Jab We Met. I was embarrassed to shoot it because suddenly out of all the songs, this one seemed boring, slow, many people didn't like it. I remember I used to tell the sound guy to only play the portion which we are shooting, not from the beginning. It's a blessing that I am not a music person, but I get to hang out with people like Pritam, AR Rahman sir, tons of musicians and lyricists."

The filmmaker was also asked about his obsession for travelling as every film of his starts with it. To this, he replied that he loves travelling. Ali said that he would feel a weird romance while travelling and went on to joke that he suspects himself of deliberating writing films where he would get to travel.

Imtiaz Ali's last directorial outing was Kartik Aaryan-Sara Ali Khan's 2020 film Love Aaj Kal. Unfortunately, the romantic drama was panned by the critics and was a box office flop.