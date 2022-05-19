Indrani Mukerjea Granted Bail In Sheena Bora Murder Case: Read Details Inside

Indrani Mukerjea has been granted bail by the Supreme court of India, on Wednesday (May, 18, 2022). The former media executive, who has been facing trial for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, was arrested on August 25, 2015. Indrani Mukerjea was in custody ever since her arrest and is now granted bail after spending 6.5 years in jail.

Mukul Rohatgi, the prosecution lawyer submitted that she has been in jail for the last 6.5 years, and the trial is not likely to end anytime soon. Considering the submission of the prosecution, the bench of justices, including L Ngeswara Rao, BR Gavai, and AS Bopanna decided to grant bail for Indrani Mukerjea. "We are granting bail... 6.5 years is too long a time," the bench stated.

"Indrani Mukerjea has been in custody for 6.5 years. This case is based on circumstantial evidence. We are not making comments on the merits of the case. Even if 50 percent of witnesses are given up by the prosecution, the trial would not be over soon. She is granted bail," said the supreme court bench. According to the court order, Indrani Mukerjea will be released on bail subject to satisfaction of the trial court. The same conditions that were imposed on her former husband and co-accused Peter MUkerjea will also be imposed on her.