Influencers Had A Fun ‘Josh Creators Day' Celebration At Pro Kabaddi League In Collaboration With Star Sports

Josh
strives
to
be
the
best
not
only
for
the
viewers
but
also
for
the
creators.
While
creators
entertain
the
viewers,
Josh
thought
of
pampering
the
creators.
The
top
desi
app
decided
to
celebrate
November
19
as
'Josh
Creators
Day'.
The
day
was
observed
by
promoting
the
Vivo
Pro
Kabaddi
League
2022
and
Telugu
Titans
team
in
Hyderabad.
Top
Telugu
influencers
like
Diksha
Panth,
Gauthamy,
Radha
and
several
other
macro
creators
like
Kavya,
Harsha,
Murali,
etc.,
were
present
at
the
venue,
and
got
an
amazing
opportunity
to
have
a
meet
and
greet
session
with
the
players.
It
was
followed
by
mascot's
dance,
interaction
with
the
host
and
finally,
the
thrilling
experience
of
watching
a
kabaddi
match
live.
Sounds
exciting
right?
Well,
it
was.
Influencers
were
very
happy
to
be
a
part
of
all
the
amazing
activities
that
happened
at
the
venue.
They
were
very
thankful
to
Josh
and
Star
Sports
for
the
opportunity
and
hospitality
provided
to
them.
Everyone
left
with
a
mind
full
of
memories
and
a
heart
full
of
happiness.
Here
are
the
creators
who
enjoyed
'Josh
Creators
Day'
at
the
PKL
event: