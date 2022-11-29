    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Influencers Had A Fun ‘Josh Creators Day' Celebration At Pro Kabaddi League In Collaboration With Star Sports

      By
      |

      Josh strives to be the best not only for the viewers but also for the creators. While creators entertain the viewers, Josh thought of pampering the creators. The top desi app decided to celebrate November 19 as 'Josh Creators Day'. The day was observed by promoting the Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 and Telugu Titans team in Hyderabad.

      pkl

      Top Telugu influencers like Diksha Panth, Gauthamy, Radha and several other macro creators like Kavya, Harsha, Murali, etc., were present at the venue, and got an amazing opportunity to have a meet and greet session with the players. It was followed by mascot's dance, interaction with the host and finally, the thrilling experience of watching a kabaddi match live.

      Sounds exciting right? Well, it was. Influencers were very happy to be a part of all the amazing activities that happened at the venue. They were very thankful to Josh and Star Sports for the opportunity and hospitality provided to them. Everyone left with a mind full of memories and a heart full of happiness.

      pkl1

      Here are the creators who enjoyed 'Josh Creators Day' at the PKL event:

      Murali Krishna

      Ben Brion

      Harsha

      Shobha Bandi

      Sujathathathapudi

      Kavya Lovely

      Sravani Varanasi

      Ritu

      Gowthamy

      Radha

      Diksha Panth

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 17:21 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 29, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X