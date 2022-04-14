Inside Details From Alia Bhatt's Mehendi Ceremony: From Her Minimal Mehendi To Donning Manish Malhotra Outfit

One of Bollywood's most adorable couples Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot today at the former's Bandra residence, Vastu in Mumbai. But before that, the lovebirds had their mehendi ceremony yesterday which marked the attendance of only family members and close friends.

While we are yet to lay our hands on the pictures from that function, here's some inside scoop from Alia's mehendi ceremony. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress' mehendi was done by Chembur-based Mehendi artist Jyoti Chheda. One hears that Alia ditched the elaborate bridal mehendi and opted for a minimal and simple mehendi design on her palms.

The tabloid quoted a source as saying, "The mehendi was just tiny but well designed circles. She also got a R (Ranbir Kapoor's initial) and 8 (Kapoor's jersey number).

The report further stated that Alia donned a light pink Manish Malhotra outfit as the theme of the wedding was pastel.

"Alia was quite chirpy. The entire atmosphere at the mehendi was fun, light and just like a party that lasted for almost 2-3 hours. There was singer Prateek Kuhad, who enthralled everyone with few of his hit numbers. There was other music played as well and the guests were seen grooving. In fact, Alia too danced on a song or two as she was taken to the dance floor by the guests. As reported by the media, Neetu Kapoor did get emotional thinking about Rishi ji," an insider shared with the publication.

According to the buzz, Ranbir and Alia's wedding today will be a low-key affair with the presence of not more than 30-35 people.