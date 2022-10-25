Inside Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal’s First Diwali Post Wedding

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif make for one of the most adorable couples in the industry. They had tied the knot in December last year in a grand ceremony. Ever since then, Vicky and Katrina are often seen treating fans with their mushy pics which are a treat to the fans. From celebrating their first lohri to their holi and even karwa chauth, the power couple made sure to give fans a glimpse of their celebrations. And as Vicky and Katrina celebrated their first Diwali this year, they took to social media to share inside pics of their celebrations together.

Vicky shared a pic of himself with Katrina wherein they were seen performing the Diwali pooja together at their residence. In the pic, which was clicked from the back, the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor was dressed in white kurta pyjama while Katrina wore a white and pink suit with a lemon green dupatta. Vicky captioned the image as, "घर की लक्ष्मी के साथ लक्ष्मी पूजा हो गयी। आप सभी को हमारी तरफ़ से शुभ दीपावली।" Later, Katrina shared stunning pics with her man main as they were posed together on Diwali. Vicky wore a white sherwani while Katrina looked stunning in her golden brown saree. She couldn't take her eyes off Vicky who held her hand while posing for the camera.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's first Diwali pics:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of her upcoming horror comedy Phone Bhoot with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. Phone Bhoot will release on November 4 and will witness a box office clash with Janhvi Kapoor and Sunny Kaushal starrer Mili. On the other hand, Vicky is currently working on Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur which is a biopic on the first Field Marshal of India Sam Manekshaw.