Inside Manish Malhotra's Starry Birthday Bash, Gauri Khan, Kareena, Janhvi, Arrive In Stylish Outfits

Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra turned 56 on Monday (December 5). He threw a birthday bash for his Bollywood celebrities friends and they turned up in their best fashionable self. Manish's birthday celebrations began with an intimate get-together with Rekha, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, and Karan Johar. Later, the designer hosted a grand party for all his friends from Bollywood, which was graced by stars like Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Janhvi Kapoor, Siddharth Malhotra, Nora Fatehi, and others.

Gauri Khan was seen wearing a beautiful black dress, while Kareena Kapoor and her entire girl gang-Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, and Amrita Arora-were also twinning in black. Kareena picked a simple checked shirt and paired it with wide-leg black pants, and Karisma wore a chic black informal suit. Malaika Arora joined them in a silver Balenciaga dress and high-heeled black boots. Her sister, Amrita Arora, came wearing a black top, black pants, and a matching blazer.

On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor attended Manish Malhotra's birthday bash with her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor. Janhvi was seen wearing a bright orange backless bodycon dress, while Khushi chose a green printed midi dress. Shilpa wore a quirky black-blue denim outfit with a black tank top, while her sister Shamita Shetty was seen in a black tee and a short skirt.

Kriti Sanon was seen in a stylish, fitted pink dress featuring a thigh-high slit. She matched it with matching high heels. Sara Ali Khan kept it simple in a white top and jacket, which she paired with bell-bottom jeans. His co-star Varun Dhawan too was seen in a casual outfit, while his wife Natasha Dalal wore a short and shimmery blue dress.

Another celebrity in attendance, Vaani Kapoor, chose to wear a printed white maxi dress; Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, raised the heat in a black and beige dress. Other celebrities who were spotted attending Manish's party include Sidharth Malhotra, Shriya Saran, Pooja Hegde, Vaani Kapoor, Sonali Bendra, Puneet Malhotra, Karan Tacker, Sophie Choudhary, and others.

Manish Malhotra is an ace celebrity fashion designer who is very popular in the Indian fashion industry. He has styled outfits for many Bollywood celebrities for their personal passions as well as for film. He is counted amongst the favourites of several celebrities. He recently launched four business verticals, including a beauty line, Manish Malhotra Beauty; Manish Malhotra Jewelry, which is a production company; and home decor. He has worked in films like Rangeela, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Fanaa, My Name Is Khan, and many more.