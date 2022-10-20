Inside Photos From Kriti Sanon's Diwali Bash: Vicky, Ananya, Aditya, Varun And Others Have A Blast

After the grand trailer launch event of her upcoming horror-comedy Bhediya on Wednesday (October 19, 2022), Kriti Sanon hosted a lavish Diwali bash which saw the presence of some of her close friends from the film industry.

The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a dark green velvet embroidered Anarkali. Her sister Nupur on the other hand, was a total stunner in a hot pink sharara dress. The two girls were seen addressing the media that was stationed outside their house.

Kriti Sanon's star-studded bash was graced by celebrities like Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha to name a few.

We bring you some fun-filled inside pictures from the party.