Inside Salman Khan's Mother Salma Khan's Grand 80th Birthday Celebrations; Helen, Arpita, Sohail Attend

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's mother, Salma Khan, celebrated her 80th birthday on December 7 amid close-knit family and friends. Salma Khan rang in the day with style, and only family members and a few close friends were invited to the party. Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan, stepmother Helen, and singer Harshdeep Kaur were among the attendees.

Singer Harshdeep Kaur, who performed at Salma Khan's birthday, took to her Instagram account to give us a sneak peak into the grand birthday celebrations. Her post also features veteran dancer-actress Helen, who is seen grooving at the bash. The birthday party was organised by Salma Khan's daughters, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, at a luxurious hotel in Chandigarh.

Sharing a bunch of photos from the celebratory night, in one picture, Harshdeep is seen posing with Salma, while others have Arpita and Alvira Khan. Fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala, health and beauty expert Deanne Pandey, and fashion designer Ashley Rebello, among others, were on the guest list. Sharing a heartfelt note, Harshdeep wrote, "It felt so special performing for the lovely Salma Khan Ji on her 80th Birthday Celebrations! The sweetest @arpitakhansharma & Alvira being amazing hosts made me feel like a part of the family. Also meeting Helen ji and making her dance on her legendary songs was the cherry on the cake. Thankful for all the love & warmth." (sic)

For the uninitiated, Salma Khan is the first wife of screenwriter Salim Khan. They got married in 1964 and have four children together: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira, and Arbaaz Khan. Later, Salim married veteran actress Helen in 1981. The duo adopted a girl, whom they named Arpita. Salma Khan and Helen share a great bond together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He also has Tiger 3, which is scheduled for a 2023 release. He also has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Speaking of Harshdeep Kaur, the musician and playback singer is popular for her songs like Katiya Karun from Rockstar, Dilbaro from Raazi, Heer from Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Ik Onkar from Rang De Basanti, and Kabira from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani, among others.