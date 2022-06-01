'Integrity Towards Your Followers Is Must', Says Influencer Ankush Goyal

Life sometimes takes a paradigm shift turning the axis of one's dreams. Here is a story of a small town software engineer who is a known figure to more than a quarter million population on earth. Yes, his followers are spread across various platforms like Instagram (300k+), Moj (360k+), with thousands on Tiki, MxTakatak and Facebook too.

He recognised his abilities and decided to travel. Since 3 years now Ankush has travelled various places. "Travelling gave me a new perspective towards life", says Ankush. Managing his professional life at Wipro since 3 years where he works as software engineer, Ankush travels wide and far connecting with places and connecting the places with his audience. His style matched with the fashion brands he wears as well promotes are state-of-the-art. And so is his content created in collaboration with other artist and creators.

Eve since his journey begun, Ankush says that his satisfaction towards life has increased. Not just the money, but the people and projects that connected with him throughout has been a fabulous experience. Many a brands now approach Ankush to reach his followers and Ankush sees to it that he connects his audience with the right choice of products and services. Ankush says he knows his responsibilities towards his fan well and says, "Endorsements are temporary, Followers are permanent", says Influencer Ankush Goyal.

What more this Pune resident also makes time to create awareness on environmental issues in the vicinity and wherever he visits. Understanding the local ecology and the ecosystem of human population dwelling on it has been his hobby since the traveller is inside him. His emotions are natural when he deal with people and that's where he secures an edge in to the heart of his audiences.