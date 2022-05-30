IPL 2022 Finale: Ranveer Singh Dances To KGF 2, RRR Songs; AR Rahman Sings 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'
Bollywood star Ranveer Singh and music maestro AR Rahman added glitter to the closing ceremony of the Indian Premiere League (IPL) which was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The finale match took place between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. The former defeated the latter by seven wickets and picked up the trophy.
Meanwhile, many fan accounts on Twitter shared videos on social media from the closing ceremony where Ranveer is seen sharing a leg to 'Naatu Naatu' from RRR, 'Vaathi Coming from Master', 'Ghoomar' from Padmaavat and KGF Chapter 2 songs. Have a look at the videos.
ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಕ್ಷಣ PROUD MOMENT 🙏#IPL2022 #KGFChapter2#ನಮ್ಮHombale #ನಮ್ಮRCB@RCBTweets @hombalefilms— #KGFChapter2 - Box Office Monster 🔥 (@KGFTheFilm) May 29, 2022
#Master Vaathi coming during #TATAIPL2022 Final. Ranveer performance 😎😍 Thalapathy na Oan world ku therium #Beast #Thalapathy66 @actorvijay pic.twitter.com/qHnydjxi4J— HalamithiHabibo (@dinadineshdsp2) May 29, 2022
Ranveer Singh kicks off Closing Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/P6tRY7BGCa— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 29, 2022
Best one for the evening, coz its also on my fav song..💃🏻🕺🏻#RanveerSingh #NaatuNaatu #IPLFinal pic.twitter.com/Ej4YbmLCeI— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) May 29, 2022
On the other hand, AR Rahman added 'josh' to the event by crooning patriotic numbers like 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', 'Rang De Basanti', and 'Jai Ho' among others. He was accompanied by singers Neeti Mohan and Mohit Chauhan.
Vande Mataram 🇮🇳 @arrahman's magical performance will touch your hearts. #TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/ixvjn9vlRT— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
Later, they were joined by Ranveer Singh who was at his energetic best. The actor was also seen cheering as he moved around the stage.
Jai Ho! 👏 👏@arrahman & Co. are joined by @RanveerOfficial on stage! 👍 👍#TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/GkOKOIiggG— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2022
Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his Samrat Prithviraj co-star Manushi Chhillar was also seen cheering from the stands at the IPL closing ceremony. Later, Ranveer joined them in the stands.
Megastar @akshaykumar sir and @RanveerOfficial clicking a selfie today during #IPL2022 final. pic.twitter.com/XTZgDtmG4F— Akshay Kumar 24x7 (@Akkistaan) May 29, 2022
Undoubtedly selfie of the day ❤️🔥#AkshayKumar #IPLFinal #Prithviraj pic.twitter.com/oeuXzqfmTp— Sun Roy (@iamsunroy) May 29, 2022
And here is the Picture of The Day 🥳😍🔥 #AkshayKumar pic.twitter.com/sg6t1SFFlX— Biraj💫 (@Akkians_BT) May 29, 2022
#RanveerSingh's thanda performance on wife #DeepikaPadukone's song 🙊#IPLFinal #GTvsRR pic.twitter.com/Lfe14YgfG9— sana farzeen (@SanaFarzeen) May 29, 2022
Before the finale match, Ranveer had posted a a short video of his dance preparation on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Capacity Crowd? .... Just bring it! Tune in to watch me live performing at the Closing ceremony of Tata IPL Final 2022 on Star Sports & Disney Hotstar today at 6.25 pm.#TATAIPL #TATAIPLFINAL @iplt20."
With respect to films, the actor was last seen in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar which danced out to be a box office disappointment. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt.