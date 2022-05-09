Ira Khan Celebrates Her Birthday With Friends And Family, Shares Fun Pictures From Her Poolside Bash

Ira Khan recently celebrated her 25th birthday in the presence of her parents Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta, boyfriend Nupur Shikhare and others. It must be noted that Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and their son Azad Rao were also part of the celebrations.

Ira gave a glimpse into her day by taking to her social media account on Sunday. She was seen cutting a cake decorated with tiny balls and enjoying a poolside session with her friends and family.

Ira also shared a video where she and her friends are seen enjoying themselves inside a bounce house. Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Nupur had earlier shared photos of Ira on his Instagram account and wished her. His caption read, "Happy Birthday My Love. I love you so so much bubs @khan.ira #happy #birthday #love." Take a look!

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a play named Medea in 2019, which starred actress Hazel Keech in the lead role. The latter also wished Ira on her birthday by dropping a comment below Nupur’s post. Hazel wrote, “Happy birthday lovely girl. You are loved.”

Recently, Ira hosted an ask me anything session on her Instagram and opened up about her mental health issues, her future plans and more. Unlike her father, Ira made it very clear that she doesn't want to feature in films. Whilst answering a social media, who asked about her plans to join Bollywood as an actor, Khan replied, "I'm not getting into movies."