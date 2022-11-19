‘3rd Copy Of Lucky Ali’: Aamir Khan Trolled For Sporting White Beard At Daughter’s Engagement Is A New Low

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Iran Khan accepted her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's marriage proposal in September this year in Italy. Now, the much-in-love couple has got formally engaged.

Ira and Nupur took their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings on November 18 in a private affair. Besides their families and close friends, several Bollywood celebrities including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker were present during the ceremony.

Several pictures and from the engagement ceremony are currently doing the rounds on social media. Ira opted for a red gown and looked beautiful whereas Nupur chose a black suit for the special day.

While people are congratulating the good-looking couple, a section of social media users are also trolling Ira's father Aamir Khan. Yes, you read that right!