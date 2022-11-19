‘3rd Copy Of Lucky Ali’: Aamir Khan Trolled For Sporting White Beard At Daughter’s Engagement Is A New Low
Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan's daughter, Iran Khan accepted her longtime boyfriend Nupur Shikhare's marriage proposal in September this year in Italy. Now, the much-in-love couple has got formally engaged.
Ira and Nupur took their relationship to the next level by exchanging rings on November 18 in a private affair. Besides their families and close friends, several Bollywood celebrities including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Imran Khan, and filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker were present during the ceremony.
Several pictures and from the engagement ceremony are currently doing the rounds on social media. Ira opted for a red gown and looked beautiful whereas Nupur chose a black suit for the special day.
While people are congratulating the good-looking couple, a section of social media users are also trolling Ira's father Aamir Khan. Yes, you read that right!
Aamir Khan’s White Beard Look
While the superstar played a youngster's role in 'Laal Singh Chaddha', he looked unrecognisable at daughter Ira Khan's engagement ceremony and sported white beard with an ethnic outfit. Fans appreciated the actor for staying real and embracing his age.
Trolls Call Aamir ‘Buddha’
Aamir was snapped posing for paps with his mother Zeenat Hussain outside the venue. Trolls attacked him for his look and called him 'buddha' (old man). Reacting to it, a social media user commented, "Ye toh 3rd copy of lucky Ali lag raha hai."
Aamir Looking Older Than Big B?
Another Instagram user wrote, "Aamir Khan toh Amitabh Bachchan se v budhe ho gye." A third person commented, "OMG! Aamir khan looks unrecognisable."
Aamir Being Attacked Is A New Low
Well, we totally condemn trolling and Aamir being attacked for his look is a new low. We think that he's aging gracefully and will always be the 'Mr. Perfectionist' of Bollywood.
Aamir Announces Break From Acting
A few days ago, the actor announced that he'll be taking a break from acting to spend quality time with his family. This news left his fans surprised. He has decided not to act till next year, year-and-a-half.