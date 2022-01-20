Is Ahan Shetty Possessive About His Girlfriend Tania Shroff? The Actor Reacts!

Actor Ahan Shetty who made his Bollywood debut with Tadap, spoke to a leading daily about his girlfriend Tania Shroff and admitted that he feels very protective about her.

When asked if he is a possessive boyfriend, he replied, "I don't think I'm possessive, I'd say I'm protective. Whether that be with the person I'm in a relationship with, my sister, my mother, the women in my life. Has a girl left me because I'm protective? No! I don't think so, I hope not!"

While speaking to Times Of India, he further spoke about his bond with Tania and said that she has been a part of his film journey ever since he signed the contract with Sajid Nadiadwala.

When asked how she reacted to Tadap, Ahan said, "She's been incredibly supportive through everything and when she watched the film she was very proud because she's seen everything that I've been through, from signing the contract to signing the film and she was on set with me as well for a few days, then the pandemic happened. So there have been a lot of ups and downs that she has witnessed."

Ahan went on to add that he is very grateful to have someone like Tania as a part of his life, because she is one of the strongest pillars in his life.

"I keep saying that she's one of my pillars of strength. I say that about my mom, my sister and Tania, those three are very important women in my life. I'm very grateful to have the three of them. I don't think I would be where I am today if it wasn't for the three of them," concluded Ahan.