Is Ananya Panday Nervous About Her Parents' Reactions To Intimacy In Gehraiyaan?

Actress Ananya Panday-starrer Gehraiyaan is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from February 11, 2022. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, when Ananya was asked if she is nervous about her parents' reaction to Gehraiyaan's intimate scenes or her performance in the film, here's what she said...

She told Times Of India that rather than being nervous, she is pretty excited, because her mom Bhavana Pandey reads all the scripts that come her way, but her dad Chunky Panday doesn't.

She said, "Especially when I decide to do something, he doesn't want to be told much about it. He wants to see it as a fresh piece. My parents are my biggest cheerleaders and also my critics. I am looking forward to what they think. I am also hoping that my sister Rysa likes this film. She is very hard to please, and wants to be a filmmaker herself. She loved the trailer."

When asked if working on Gehraiyaan affected her on a personal level, she said that the film helped her stop being judgemental about things, especially when it's about relationships and things that she is not aware of.

She said that relationships are always between two people and what happens is often between them. No one knows what makes them happy and what makes it all work.

"Personally, I feel, at this point, infidelity is a deal-breaker for me, but 10 years down the line, I don't know if I will feel the same way. I haven't lived and experienced enough on my own, but through the film, I learned that you need to place yourself in others' shoes and be empathetic towards what's happening, the place and the time when it's happening, and how things are playing out internally. It has changed my perspective on relationships completely," said the Student Of The Year 2 actress.