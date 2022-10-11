Is Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Making His Bollywood Debut With Huma Qureshi's Double XL? Read Deets

Shikhar Dhawan is ready to surprise his fans with his acting talent. The celebrated cricketer will be making a special appearance in Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi's upcoming movie Double XL. The film produced by Huma is a story about two-plus-sized women who are seeking their dreams as they transit through a society that judges women on beauty standards. And, now joining them, cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has made the film even bigger.

Dhawan says his decision to take the role was instinctive. Exhaling his role in the film, the cricketer says, "As an athlete playing for the nation, life is always very hectic. One of my favourite pastimes is to watch good entertaining films. When this opportunity came to me and I heard the story, it made a deep impact on me. This is a lovely message for the whole society and I hope a lot of young girls and boys will keep pursuing their dreams no matter what."

Helmed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL also features two male leads, Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film, as described by the makers, is a slice-of-life comedy-drama that challenges body weight stereotypes. Double XL also gives out the message that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. The film is extensively shot in the UK and revolves around two plus-size women navigating through a society that's often attributed beauty or attraction to a woman's size.

Double XL is scheduled for a November 4, 2022 release and will clash with Katrina Kaif's horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. It also stars Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi in leading roles.