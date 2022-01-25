Is Gehraiyaan Glorifying Infidelity? Ananya Panday Says She Is Keen To Know Audience's Perspective On It

A few days ago, the much-awaited trailer of Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan was unveiled on YouTube, which featured Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead roles. While the trailer of Gehraiyaan received mixed reactions from netizens, it has created a right amount of uproar on social media, owing to Deepika and Siddhant's sizzling chemistry.

Gehraiyaan: Ananya Panday Reveals Shakun Batra's Unexpected Reaction After She Performed A Crying Scene

During her recent tete-a-tete with Mid-day, "The choice we all made was to observe this relationship rather than judge it. Just because the film has the concept of infidelity, it doesn't mean we are endorsing or glorifying it. We are merely observing four characters, their reactions and complexities. It was important for us not to judge the relationship. We are leaving it to the audience, and are keen to know their perspective on it."

When asked if she has ever been in the same spot as Tia, her character in Gehraiyaan, Ananya said that she is only 23 hence, it's not fair for her to say that she has been through something like that.

"This is probably one of the most emotionally fleshed-out characters I have played. It was cathartic to play a role like this because I had to draw a lot from myself. I had to tap into my emotions, and [explore] them in depth. Once you go past the barrier where you wonder what people are thinking, and explore your most vulnerable side, only the best in you comes out," said the Khaali Peeli actor.

Ananya Panday Receives THIS Lovely Gift From Gauri Khan, Says 'Love It'

In the same interview, Ananya also spoke about her bonding with Deepika Padukone and said that she always looked up to her as an actor, but now she has started loving her for the person she is. Panday further said that Deepika made sure no one feels left out.

"She doesn't make anyone feel overwhelmed, and is warm and loving," asserted Panday.