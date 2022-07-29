Is Karan Johar Obsessed With Kartik Aaryan? Netizens Call Him Out For Always Targeting The Shehzada Star!

Kartik Aaryan's fans are anything but happy with the last three episodes of Koffee With Karan 7, as they feel that the host of the show Karan Johar is obsessed with the Shehzada star for all the wrong reasons. Trashing Karan for intently bringing up his name all the time, netizens expressed their anger on Twitter and asked KJo to leave Kartik alone!

In a long Twitter post, a netizen wrote, "I just don't understand what this man wants to prove. What?? Like you wanna show the world that you know Kartik's personal life soo well?? I mean, just to show you both are/were in sooo good bonds?"

He further wrote, "If you would have focused and took this much interest in Kartik's professional life, and his talent, then you would have surely UNDERSTOOD the value of this Gem named #KartikAaryan . But no, u didn't had/have time from ur sh*t gossiping, to realise how talented that guy is."

Another netizen tweeted, "Dude can't find peace until and unless he mentions #KartikAaryan in every freaking episode 🙃Leave him alone."

"It's not Koffee with Karan anymore it's Koffee with Kartik nowadays every episode has his reference and latest one me toh Anaya ne call hi laga diya kartik ko 😂😂😂 #KartikAaryan," tweeted one more netizen.

Taking a sly jibe at Karan, one more netizen tweeted, "#KartikAaryan trending after every episode of #KoffeeWithKaran is CONSTANT."

Those who are not aware, things turned sour between Kartik and Karan, and they parted ways during the shoot of Dostana 2. The actor was ousted from the film and since then, rumours have been rife that the duo doesn't share a warm equation. However, recently, at an award show, the duo was seen posing together for a group selfie.

With respect to work, Kartik recently delivered a blockbuster at the box office i.e., Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will next be seen in Shehzada alongside Kriti Sanon.