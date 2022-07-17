Is Kareena Kapoor Pregnant With Third Child? A Picture Of The Actress Led To A Lot Of Social Media Speculation

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been vacationing with her family in England. However, a recent picture of Kareena and Saif Ali Khan posing with their fan in London has been doing rounds on the internet, as it has sparked the actress’ pregnancy rumours. What caught everyone’s attention was her belly which clearly looked like a baby bump.

There are also some other pictures in which Kareena is standing with her sister Karisma Kapoor and friend Amrita Arora, doing her best to hide her stomach. Although the truth of these pictures is not yet known, people on social media have started asking questions about the growing family of Kareena-Saif.

Netizens were quick to spot that Bebo has been posing cleverly in all her vacation pictures, trying to hide her tummy. This has only added more speculation to the speculations. Some people even trolled Saif and Kareena for having a third child.

Aamir Khan Starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s 4th Song 'Tur Kalleyan’ Out Now!

When Kareena Kapoor Said 'I Don't Even Know Who Suriya Is' And Said She Has No Interest In Doing South Films

On the professional front, Kareena will soon be seen opposite Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha, which is slated to arrive in theatres on August 11, 2022. The highly awaited Bollywood biggie, which is the official remake of Forrest Gump, also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni in pivotal roles. Kareena even recently shot a Netflix movie with Sujoy Ghosh co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.